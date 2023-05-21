Macron arrives in Mongolia, in a precedent for a French president

NNA – French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Mongolia today, Sunday, on a short, but symbolic visit, the first for a French president to this country located between China and Russia and arousing increasing interest among Westerners, according to quot;Agence France-Pressequot;.

Macron was greeted when he got off the plane in Mongolia by a Mongolian guard of honor in traditional dress, before a ceremony was held in Sukhbaatar Square, named after the Mongolian independence hero. President Okhna Khurelsukh attended the reception, during which the anthems of the two countries were played.

Macron arrived in Mongolia after participating in the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attended.

nbsp;

==========