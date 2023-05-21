Sun. May 21st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Macron arrives in Mongolia, in a precedent for a French president

    By

    May 21, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Mongolia today, Sunday, on a short, but symbolic visit, the first for a French president to this country located between China and Russia and arousing increasing interest among Westerners, according to quot;Agence France-Pressequot;.

    Macron was greeted when he got off the plane in Mongolia by a Mongolian guard of honor in traditional dress, before a ceremony was held in Sukhbaatar Square, named after the Mongolian independence hero. President Okhna Khurelsukh attended the reception, during which the anthems of the two countries were played.

    Macron arrived in Mongolia after participating in the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attended.

    nbsp;

    ==========

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Manchester City’s B team receive a guard of honour before their clash with Chelsea at the Etihad

    May 21, 2023
    News

    Tom Brady and his daughter Vivian cruise around Miami in his $6M 77-foot Wajer yacht

    May 21, 2023
    News

    Nearly 75% of home purchases in a Bay Area city were made by LLCs or trusts. It’s a trend among the wealthy.

    May 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Manchester City’s B team receive a guard of honour before their clash with Chelsea at the Etihad

    May 21, 2023
    News

    Tom Brady and his daughter Vivian cruise around Miami in his $6M 77-foot Wajer yacht

    May 21, 2023
    News

    Nearly 75% of home purchases in a Bay Area city were made by LLCs or trusts. It’s a trend among the wealthy.

    May 21, 2023
    News

    JPMorgan may turn First Republic sites into ‘special branches’ for wealthy clients, report says

    May 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy