Sun. May 21st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Choucair: What happened on Sidon beach constitutes an infringement on freedoms

    May 21, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – quot;Kulluna Li Beirutquot; gathering head, former minister Muhammad Choucair, regretted the protest movements that took place on the beach of the port of Sidon this morning, saying in a statement that quot;some people#39;s insistence on imposing restrictions and conditions on beachgoers is a confiscation of people#39;s freedom in contradiction with Lebanese laws.quot;
    He stressed that quot;in the event of any violation of the law or offensive behavior, the responsibility for addressing and preventing it belongs to the state and the security services and not to the municipality or clerics.quot;

    He added: quot;Attempts to incite and mobilize for a protest demonstration against the dresscode of beach goers is contrary to the law and constitutes an infringement on pulic liberties, especially since the beach is the property of the general public of all groups and not the property of a specific group.quot;
    Choucair, thus, called on the state to quot;take the initiative and set standards that respect the right of citizens to practice their hobbies within the controls guaranteed by the law without the interference of any party.quot;

    ========R.Sh.
