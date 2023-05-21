Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore at the May December photocall at Cannes

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Cannes has once again attracted the A-listers to the film festival this year.

On Sunday afternoon, May December, leading ladies Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore went to the Palais des Festivals for the photocall and press conference of their film.

Natalie, 41, looked fabulous in a red mini dress and draped a matching blazer around her shoulders.

She added matching strappy heels in a scarlet hue and kept cool in dark tones as the cameras flashed away.

Julianne, 62, meanwhile, was super chic in white wide-leg trousers paired with a form-fitting black top with a standout collar.

Chic: On Sunday afternoon, May December, leading ladies Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore to the Palais des Festivals of Cannes for the photocall and press conference of their film

Looking fabulous: Julianne, 62, was super chic in white wide-leg trousers paired with a form-fitting black top with a standout collar

The actresses were joined by their co-star Charles Melton for the sunny photocall, which took place the day after the film’s glitzy Cannes premiere.

May December follows a couple, whose romance has previously been the source of tabloid fodder due to their age difference, as they welcome twins and face the prospect of having a movie made about their lives.

When a Hollywood actress visits the two to learn more about the woman, the family dynamic begins to unravel.

Natalie will play actress Elizabeth Berry, while Moore and Melton will play the couple.

The V For Vendetta actress also acts as one of the film’s producers along with actor Will Ferrell.

Todd Haynes is directing the project and Samy Burch wrote the screenplay.

The film is competing for Cannes’ most prestigious prize: the Palme d’Or.

Wow! Natalie, 41, looked fabulous in a red mini dress and draped a matching blazer around her shoulders

Movie star: The Oscar winner promotes her latest big screen appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival

Check out the shoes! She added matching strappy heels in a scarlet hue and kept cool in dark tones as the cameras flashed away

Always chic: Julianne beamed as she posed for the photographers in her black and white ensemble

On-screen couple: They were joined by Charles Melton, who plays Julianne’s husband

Talent: Cory Michael Smith, Moore, director Todd Haynes, Melton and Portman

Moore and Portman’s film received mixed reviews from critics after its Cannes debut, with Xan Brooks of The Observer stating “it promises more than it delivers”.

Screen Daily’s Jonathan Romney, meanwhile, writes that “this entry to the Cannes Competition offers a sly stylistic play along with a superb combination of two top-form performers.”

He adds that “Melton’s performance is the film’s revelation”.

Peter Debruge for Variety writes, “Todd Haynes unpacks America’s obsession with scandal and the impossibility of ever really knowing what motivates others in this multi-layered look at the actor’s process.”