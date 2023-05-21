Video: A great celebration of Scorsese’s film at the Cannes Festival

American director Martin Scorsese stole the spotlight at the Cannes Film Festival, while accompanying him with the screening of his movie “Killers of the Flower Moon”, which brings together for the first time the stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, and deals with a dark stage in the history of the United States on the lands of the Native Americans.

The film, based on the non-fiction book by David Gran, has a budget of 200 million euros, and seeks to shed light on the colonial and racist practices that persisted in the United States during the twentieth century.