Abu Faour: To cease the illusion of waiting for the outside regarding our national entitlements

NNA – Member of the quot;Democratic Gatheringquot; bloc, MP Wael Abu Faour, affirmed that quot;preserving the sacrifices that have been made historically requires accelerating the pace in order to fulfill the constitutional entitlements locally without waiting for the outside, which does not seem preoccupied with Lebanon as some think…quot;

quot;This presupposes shortening the time and agreeing on a conciliatory president capable of managing the Lebanese contradictions and drawing the path of economic and social salvation,quot; he said.

Abu Faour#39;s words came while patronizing a reception held in Rashaya by the Progressive Socialist Party in its Southern Bekaa branch to honor party comrades.

=======R.Sh.

