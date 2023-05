NNA – An earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale struck the Turkish province of Adana, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

The Turkish Disaster Management Authority, AFAD, said on Twitter that the earthquake occurred in the district of Saim Beli district, at a depth of 6.67 km, at 15:46 local time.

There were no reports of civilian casualties or damage to their property.

