Sun. May 21st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Five degrees magnitude earthquake hits the Kuril Islands

    By

    May 21, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – A source in the Sakhalin branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences told quot;Novostiquot; that earthquakes hit the Kuril Islands today in the Russian Far East.

    The source stated that an earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale was recorded today, Sunday, near the Kuril Islands.

    The source said: quot;A 5.0-magnitude earthquake occurred at 20.39 (12.39 Moscow time) on May 21. The epicenter was in the sea 39 km southwest of the village of Malokorelskoye on Shikotan Island. The epicenter was at a depth of 41 km.quot;

    According to the source, people in the residential centers on the islands of Shikotan and Kunashir felt tremors of up to 4 degrees.

    There were no reports of material damage or injuries as a result of the earthquake.

    nbsp;

    ===========

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Cannes movie explores roots of Sudan bloodshed, making festival history

    May 21, 2023
    News

    West Ham 3-1 Leeds: Sam Allardyce’s side stay in bottom three after defeat

    May 21, 2023
    News

    How Ken Jeong prepared to play publicist in Charlie Day’s ‘Fool’s Paradise’

    May 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Cannes movie explores roots of Sudan bloodshed, making festival history

    May 21, 2023
    News

    West Ham 3-1 Leeds: Sam Allardyce’s side stay in bottom three after defeat

    May 21, 2023
    News

    How Ken Jeong prepared to play publicist in Charlie Day’s ‘Fool’s Paradise’

    May 21, 2023
    News

    A ‘belligerent’ Frontier passenger was arrested after grabbing an intercom and hitting a flight attendant with it, airline says

    May 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy