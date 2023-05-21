Five degrees magnitude earthquake hits the Kuril Islands

NNA – A source in the Sakhalin branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences told quot;Novostiquot; that earthquakes hit the Kuril Islands today in the Russian Far East.

The source stated that an earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale was recorded today, Sunday, near the Kuril Islands.

The source said: quot;A 5.0-magnitude earthquake occurred at 20.39 (12.39 Moscow time) on May 21. The epicenter was in the sea 39 km southwest of the village of Malokorelskoye on Shikotan Island. The epicenter was at a depth of 41 km.quot;

According to the source, people in the residential centers on the islands of Shikotan and Kunashir felt tremors of up to 4 degrees.

There were no reports of material damage or injuries as a result of the earthquake.

