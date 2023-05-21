Sun. May 21st, 2023

    NAACP Warns Against Travel to Florida: ‘Openly Hostile’

    Octavio Jones/Reuters

    The NAACP warned tourists to avoid visiting Florida in a formal travel advisory issued Saturday “in direct response to Governor Ron DeSantis’ aggressive attempts to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in Florida schools,” according to the organization’s press statement.

    Initially put forward to the board of directors by the NAACP’s Florida State Conference, the advisory comes out of what the organization describes as “unrelenting attacks on fundamental freedoms” from the governor. The notice warns that the Sunshine State is now “openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals.”

    “Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color,” the statement said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

