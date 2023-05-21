Sun. May 21st, 2023

    CNN Gives Uvalde Parents Access to Videos of Kids Escaping School Shooting

    When families are exposed to horrific events— shootings, lockdowns, threats—they often turn to police and local officials for some form of clarity.

    But for the parents whose kids survived the 2022 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, law enforcement went silent. So a news organization stepped up instead.

    CNN made a rare decision to share the videos it obtained that depicted some of the officers’ responses—and those of the kids themselves, desperate to find safety and remain alive. The footage showed survivors Khloie Torres, Jaydien Canizales, and AJ Martinez as officers reached them more than an hour after the massacre began. The shooting last year at Robb Elementary School left 19 children and two teachers dead.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

