Tom Brady and his daughter Vivian cruise around Miami in his $6M 77-foot Wajer yacht

After teaming up with disgraced AstroWorld founder Travis Scott to chat with top quarterback prospects, NFL legend Tom Brady hired a captain to take him along with his youngest child – his daughter Vivian Lake – for a cruise in her $6 million 77ft Wajer yacht in Miami. SATURDAY.

The 45-year-old NoCal native appeared to be staring at his phone as his 10-year-old princess browsed snacks and lemonade on board the luxury boat, which seats nine and has a range of 400 nautical miles .

Tom also reportedly owns a 40-foot “Viva a Vida” yacht moored at his $17 million, eight-bedroom, 14,000-square-foot mansion on Indian Creek “Billionaire Bunker” island in Miami, Florida.

Brady fathered Vivian and 13-year-old son Benjamin Rein during his 13-year marriage to CAA Fashion model Gisele Bündchen, and their divorce was finalized Oct. 28.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion also fathered a 15-year-old son, John Edward Thomas, aka “Jack,” from his two-year relationship with Bridget Moynahan, which ended in 2006.

A week ago, Tom paid tribute to his “amazing” babymamas in a thoughtful Mother’s Day tribute.

“Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an incredible example for all of our little ones,” exclaimed Brady – who has 26.5million social media followers. instagram.

“We are all very grateful for your support and for helping us achieve our dreams. I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people who love them the most.

On May 11, New England Patriots CEO Robert Kraft announced that producer-actor 80 for Brady would be honored during their home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on September 10.

“The NFL is over a century old, and 20% of those NFL years, the greatest player in the history of the game played here in Foxboro,” Kraft said on NFL Network. Hello Soccer last Thursday.

“I am happy to tell you and your fans that I have invited him back here and be with us for the opening game and the New England fans thank him for the excellent service he has rendered us for more than 20 years.

“This will be the start of many celebrations to honor Tom Brady and say thank you for what he has done for us in 20 years playing for the New England Patriots.”

On May 10, Fox Sports announced that Tom – who (again) retired from the NFL on February 1 – would become their lead commentator under a decade-long contract that would earn him a alleged $375 million paycheck.

Brady also remains busy as the minority owner of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces team, co-founder of Autograph, as well as running his Brady apparel company and supplement company TB12.

