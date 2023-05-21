Manchester City’s B team receive a guard of honour before their clash with Chelsea at the Etihad

Manchester City received a guard of honor before their match against Chelsea

Manchester City’s much-toured starting line-up received a guard of honor from Chelsea ahead of their game on Sunday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s side clinched the Premier League title on Saturday night, after Arsenal’s loss to Nottingham Forest meant City couldn’t be caught.

And, in traditional fashion, they were given a guard of honor in their next game, but a number of key City players – responsible for the league title – were absent from the line-up.

Instead, Kalvin Phillips, Rico Lewis, Cole Palmer and Sergio Gomez, who only made a handful of appearances between them during the season, all started.

Guardiola chose to rotate a number of typical City starters such as Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish, all of whom were rested.

City’s squad featured a number of substitute players after Pep Guardiola named a rotational formation

Longtime retainer Kyle Walker led the team through the human tunnel that had been formed by the visiting team, which brought City up the pitch.

There was uncertainty as to when City’s league title would be confirmed, with many assuming they would need a result against Chelsea to clinch it.

However, Arsenal’s 1-0 loss the previous night – following Taiwo Awoniyi’s first-half strike – meant the Gunners could no longer catch up.

Despite a rotating squad, City took a 1-0 lead against Chelsea after a fine finish from Argentina striker Julian Alvarez.

Many players, who haven’t played for City often this year, are hoping to prove their worth ahead of their crucial break-in.

Guardiola’s side can complete a historic treble this season, with the FA Cup and Champions League finals still to play.

They will face city rivals Man United in the FA Cup before taking on Inter Milan in Serie A shortly after in their European final.