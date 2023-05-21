Why Is Maria Bartiromo Still Obsessed With Hillary Clinton?

Fox News

For Fox Business Network host Maria Bartiromo, the villain in John Durham’s report was not the FBI, as some Republicans liked to claim. Nor was it the former special counsel Robert Mueller. Instead, it seems Hillary Clinton—the former secretary of state, who has been a private citizen since losing the 2016 election—is the one who should be held to account.

Bartiromo raised that prospect with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Sunday Morning Futures, asking if he may pick up the mantle after Durham found the FBI did not investigate Hillary or Bill Clinton in 2016 for foreign interference.

“Do you want to see another investigation of Hillary and Bill Clinton?” Bartiromo inquired. “John Durham wrote that while they were pursuing Trump, they made no effort to investigate the claim that Hillary Clinton was taking money from foreigners for her Clinton Global Initiative and the Clinton Foundation.”

