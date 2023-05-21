Manchester City players FLEE into the tunnel as fans surge onto the field after win over Chelsea

Manchester City beat Chelsea after winning the Premier League title on Saturday

Thousands of fans took to the pitch to celebrate after the final whistle

Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland were escorted out by security personnel

Manchester City players were forced to flee the Etihad ground after their victory over Chelsea on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s side cruised to a 1-0 win over the Blues having already won the Premier League title following Arsenal’s loss to Nottingham Forest.

Immediately after the full-time whistle, thousands of fans flooded the pitch and ran towards the City players in joy.

Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne raced to the tunnel while being escorted amid security concerns, leaving some upper tier fans furious.

Rival fans took to social media to condemn the pitch invasion, with some calling their actions “embarrassing” and “forced”.

One fan tweeted: ‘It was the grittiest and most forced pitch invasion ever. Even their own fans were booing.

City fans, if you win it during the game then yes the pitch invasion makes sense, but you won it yesterday??! Be ashamed. embarrassing,” another fan said.

A third reflected those views saying: ‘Man City are honestly embarrassing forever will be in tinplate why did they invade the pitch after this ffs’