Sun. May 21st, 2023

    News

    Mass Shooting At Missouri Nightclub Leaves At Least 3 Dead

    By

    Three people were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting incident that occurred early Sunday morning at a nightclub in Kansas City, Missouri.

    Officers from the Kansas City Police Department swiftly responded to the shooting, which took place at approximately 1:25 a.m. at the Klymax Lounge located on Indiana Avenue.

    Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered multiple victims at the scene.

    Initially, three of the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Two of them succumbed to their injuries on-site, while the third victim passed away later at the hospital due to gunshot wounds.

    Authorities have reported that one victim was found outside the nightclub, while another was discovered inside a nearby establishment.

    Among the two injured victims, one sustained critical injuries, while the other is currently in stable condition.

    Update from KCPD: Early Morning Shooting Leaves Three Dead and One in Critical Condition

    Officers responded on a shooting near 43rd and Indiana. Upon arrival multiple victims were located.@KansasCity @JacksonCountyMO @kcpolice @JCSheriffOffice pic.twitter.com/psp54jAuxE

    — Darryl Forte’ (@sheriffforte) May 21, 2023

    Police didn’t say if they had a suspect or suspects in custody. It was also unclear what led up to the shooting.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9iGGKvFtSgk

    By

