Mass Shooting At Missouri Nightclub Leaves At Least 3 Dead

Three people were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting incident that occurred early Sunday morning at a nightclub in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers from the Kansas City Police Department swiftly responded to the shooting, which took place at approximately 1:25 a.m. at the Klymax Lounge located on Indiana Avenue.

Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered multiple victims at the scene.

Initially, three of the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Two of them succumbed to their injuries on-site, while the third victim passed away later at the hospital due to gunshot wounds.

Authorities have reported that one victim was found outside the nightclub, while another was discovered inside a nearby establishment.

Among the two injured victims, one sustained critical injuries, while the other is currently in stable condition.

Officers responded on a shooting near 43rd and Indiana. Upon arrival multiple victims were located.@KansasCity @JacksonCountyMO @kcpolice @JCSheriffOffice pic.twitter.com/psp54jAuxE

— Darryl Forte’ (@sheriffforte) May 21, 2023

Police didn’t say if they had a suspect or suspects in custody. It was also unclear what led up to the shooting.

