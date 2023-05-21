Gigi Hadid wows in a strapless gown at the Firebrand premiere during the 76th Cannes Film Festival

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Gigi Hadid looked nothing short of stunning on Sunday as she stepped onto the red carpet at the Firebrand premiere during the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

The model, 28, showed off her jaw-dropping figure in a strapless brown dress that cascaded behind her as she walked.

The garment clung to Gigi’s incredible curves and featured ruffle detailing down the center.

She upped the heat by adding an eye-catching dazzling silver necklace and a number of coordinating earrings.

Gigi elevated her slim figure in a pair of matching pointy-toe heels as she posed up a storm on the star-studded red carpet.

The American beauty styled her long blonde tresses pulled over her shoulder to one side parting in luxurious waves.

The mum-of-one applied a flawless makeup palette for the evening, including a swipe of brown glossy lipstick and bronzed cheeks.

Firebrand, which was selected to compete for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, is a 2023 historical drama film by Karim Aïnouz.

The film is based on the 2013 novel Queen’s Gambit by Elizabeth Fremantle and centers on Katherine Parr, the sixth and final wife of Henry VIII.

The film stars Alicia Vikander, Jude Law, Sam Riley, Eddie Marsan, Simon Russell Beale and Erin Doherty.

It comes after Gigi and Leonardo DiCaprio were seen escaping popular celebrity haunt Cipriani in New York earlier this month – amid rekindled romance rumours.

The model kept a low profile in a baseball cap and long brown coat, while the 48-year-old longtime actor also attempted to fly under the radar in a black hat and matching bomber jacket.

He also wore a black mask that hid the lower half of his face during the weekday outing.

Leo, who has been linked to the mother-of-one for months, added jeans and white trainers to complete his laid-back ensemble.

The runway regular’s long blond hair floated beneath her headgear.

She wore a clingy white shirt under her outerwear as she was seen descending the stairs at the favorite hotspot.

The two walked down the steps separately and were in good company as singer FKA Twigs also left the stage around the same time as them.

Gigi and Leonardo haven’t done much to quash the dating rumors lately, as they were also spotted attending the same Zero Bond after party after the Met Gala.

The model couldn’t hide her joy as she flashed a beaming smile as she made her way through the same event as her supposed love interest.

Gigi hid her post-party look under a black leather trench coat, after wowing the red carpet in an incredible sheer black outfit earlier in the evening as she attended the fashion’s annual extravaganza.

Leonardo made a low-key arrival at the star-studded party wearing a black mask and basketball cap with his suit jacket and faded jeans.

It follows recent reports that the rumored love interests ‘still hang together’ as they ‘enjoy each other’s company’, though ‘his daughter is always front and center. -care of everything in his life”, according to a entertainment tonight source.

The fashionista shares two-year-old Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Gigi and Leo also stoked the fire of dating rumors after they were both seen at the same Oscars afterparty earlier this year – Beyonce and Jay-Z’s bash at the legendary Chateau Marmont.

Prior to that, Gigi was spotted walking out of a pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles where the Wolf of Wall Street actor was also in attendance.

The two reunited shortly after a source told People that the Guest In Residence founder “hasn’t seen him in a while.” She just decided she was done with him.

“They are at very different places in life. She prioritizes being a mum,’ the insider continued at the time, further adding, ‘It was never that bad anyway. It just fizzled out.

The model and actor were first linked last year in September 2022 after they were seen spending some quality time together during New York Fashion Week.