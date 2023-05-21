SpaceX to Launch Saudi Astronauts on Private Journey to Space Station.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with Crew Dragon spacecraft, ready for launch to the International Space Station on Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sunday, May 21, 2023.

SpaceX’s next private flight to the International Space Station was awaiting lift off Sunday, weather and rocket permitting.

Among the passengers are the first Saudi astronauts in decades, as well as a businessman from Tennessee who founded his own sports car racing team. They will be led by a retired NASA astronaut who now works for the company that arranged the 10-day trip.

It is the second charter flight organized by Houston-based Axiom Space. The company did not specify the cost of the latest tickets; It has previously cited seat prices of $55 million.

With the Falcon rocket already on the platform, SpaceX is targeting takeoff late Sunday afternoon from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. It’s the same place where the first Saudi astronaut, Al-Prince, flew in 1985.

Representing the Saudi government this time is Rayana Barnawi, a stem cell researcher who is set to become the kingdom’s first woman in space, and Royal Saudi Air Force fighter pilot Ali Al-Qarni.

Rounding out the crew: John Shoffner, race car buff; and Peggy Whitson, who holds the American record for most time accumulated in space at 665 days.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket crew, with the Crew Dragon spacecraft, from left, Saudi astronaut Rayana Barnawi, Commander Peggy Whitson, pilot John Shoffner and Saudi astronaut Ali Al-Qarni arrive at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, prior to its launch to the International Space Station, Sunday, May 21, 2023.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with its Dragon capsule, ready for launch on Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Credit: AP Photo/John Raoux

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with Crew Dragon spacecraft, ready for launch to the International Space Station on Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sunday, May 21, 2023. Credit: AP Photo/Terry Renna

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket crew, with the Crew Dragon spacecraft, from left, Saudi astronaut Rayana Barnawi, Commander Peggy Whitson, pilot John Shoffner and Saudi astronaut Ali Al-Qarni arrive at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. , prior to its launch to the International Space Station, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Credit: AP Photo/Terry Renna

Crew members of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with Crew Dragon spacecraft, Commander Peggy Whitson, left, and pilot John Shoffner arrive at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, prior to their launch to the International Space Station, Sunday, May 21, 2023 (AP Photo/ Terry Renna) Peggy Whitson

This set of photos provided by Axiom Space in 2023 shows astronauts, from left, Peggy Whitson, John Shoffner, Ali Al-Qarni, and Rayana Bernawi. SpaceX’s next private flight to the International Space Station was awaiting lift off Sunday, weather and rocket permitting. Credit: Axiom Space via AP

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with its Dragon capsule, ready for launch on Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Credit: AP Photo/John Raoux

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with Crew Dragon spacecraft, ready for launch to the International Space Station on Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sunday, May 21, 2023. Credit: AP Photo/Terry Renna

This photo provided by Axiom Space in 2023 shows astronauts, from left, Ali Al-Qarni, Rayana Bernawi, Peggy Whitson, and John Shoffner. Credit: Axiom Space via AP

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with Crew Dragon spacecraft, ready for launch to the International Space Station on Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sunday, May 21, 2023. Credit: AP Photo/Terry Renna

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with Crew Dragon spacecraft, ready for launch to the International Space Station on Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sunday, May 21, 2023. Credit: AP Photo/John Raoux

This photo provided by Axiom Space in 2023 shows astronauts, from left, John Shoffner, Rayana Bernawi, Peggy Whitson and Ali Al-Qarni. Credit: Axiom Space via AP

Photographers set up remote cameras to cover the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with Crew Dragon spacecraft, ahead of the scheduled launch to the International Space Station on Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sunday, May 21, 2023. Photo credit: AP Photo/John Raoux

