    Las Vegas Student Awarded $1.4M After Surveillance Video Shows She Was Sexually Assaulted In Front of 5 Teachers

    LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District is awarding a student $1.4 million in damages after she was sexually assaulted on school property. In documents filed in Clark County District Court, staff at the Variety Junior-Senior High School are accused of being distracted while a student was attacked by another student inside a gym.

    Read the full story from KLAS here.

