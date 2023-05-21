Las Vegas Student Awarded $1.4M After Surveillance Video Shows She Was Sexually Assaulted In Front of 5 Teachers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District is awarding a student $1.4 million in damages after she was sexually assaulted on school property. In documents filed in Clark County District Court, staff at the Variety Junior-Senior High School are accused of being distracted while a student was attacked by another student inside a gym.

