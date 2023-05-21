Sun. May 21st, 2023

    Video: A silent march in Uruguay in memory of the forcibly missing during the years of military rule

    Tens of thousands took to the streets of the Uruguayan capital on Saturday evening, in the “March of Silence”, in memory of the victims of enforced disappearance in both Uruguay and neighboring Argentina, during the wave of military rule in the region.

    The demonstrators carried small banners with the names and pictures of loved ones who disappeared decades ago. Over the past weeks, they have hung on the walls and windows paintings of white chrysanthemums, each with a missing petal. Among the horrific numbers of thousands of enforced disappearances are details of the pain and trauma of relatives’ search for their loved ones.

