Toddler, 3, Shoots 2 People, Leading to the Arrest of a Man Wanted for Murder: Police

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Authorities have reported that a shooting incident in Indiana, which resulted in two individuals being injured, has led to the arrest of a murder suspect from Illinois. The incident unfolded when a three-year-old child gained access to a firearm.

Trayshaun Smith, 23, was apprehended on Thursday after seeking medical attention at a hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, said Lt. Justin Hartman of the Lafayette Police Department.

Upon investigation, it was determined that the shooting, which caused injuries to Smith and another victim, occurred when the three-year-old child managed to access the firearm and discharged a single round.

Hartman explained, “It was determined that a three-year-old child at that location accessed a gun and fired one round, striking two people.”

Initially, law enforcement discovered both victims at Franciscan Health Lafayette East Hospital, where they were receiving treatment for their non-life-threatening injuries. It was later revealed that the shooting took place at an apartment complex in Lafayette, Indiana.

According to Hartman, the other victim was the child’s mother, while Smith was a friend of the mother’s.

Smith was taken into custody based on an active murder warrant issued by Cook County in neighboring Illinois. The Lafayette Police Department is coordinating with the Markham Police Department in Illinois regarding this arrest.

Authorities have confirmed that Smith is a resident of Lafayette.

