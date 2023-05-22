Mon. May 22nd, 2023

    News

    WB Discovery Boss David Zaslav Heckled at Boston University Commencement Over Writers’ Strike

    By

    May 21, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    WB Discovery Boss David Zaslav Heckled at Boston University Commencement Over Writers’ Strike

    Boston University

    In a world full of good ideas, trotting out a man currently seen as one of the biggest villains in the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike before a sea of Gen Z college graduates is decidedly not one of them.

    But that didn’t stop the brain trust over at Boston University from doing just that on Sunday, with the school bringing Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav on stage to accept an honorary degree and give a commencement speech to the Class of 2023.

    Loud boos, jeers, and angry chants quickly followed.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Florida Boy Charged With Attempted Murder In Mcdonald’s Shooting

    May 22, 2023
    News

    Michael Block hits INCREDIBLE hole-in-one during the final round of the PGA Championship

    May 22, 2023
    News

    Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughters celebrate their mother’s birthday amid her split from Kroy Biermann

    May 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Florida Boy Charged With Attempted Murder In Mcdonald’s Shooting

    May 22, 2023
    News

    Michael Block hits INCREDIBLE hole-in-one during the final round of the PGA Championship

    May 22, 2023
    News

    Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughters celebrate their mother’s birthday amid her split from Kroy Biermann

    May 22, 2023
    News

    Dortmund finally take their chance as title moves within view

    May 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy