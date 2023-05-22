WB Discovery Boss David Zaslav Heckled at Boston University Commencement Over Writers’ Strike

Boston University

In a world full of good ideas, trotting out a man currently seen as one of the biggest villains in the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike before a sea of Gen Z college graduates is decidedly not one of them.

But that didn’t stop the brain trust over at Boston University from doing just that on Sunday, with the school bringing Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav on stage to accept an honorary degree and give a commencement speech to the Class of 2023.

Loud boos, jeers, and angry chants quickly followed.

