Ja Morant told to reassess his priorities after latest pistol-waving incident by Gilbert Arenas

Retired NBA star Gilbert Arenas reflected on his own history with gun issues as he spoke about the latest Ja Morant pistol controversy.

The Memphis Grizzlies star remains suspended by the team indefinitely from all basketball activity after he was seen waving a gun again on Instagram Live last week.

Arenas, who was suspended indefinitely by then-NBA commissioner David Stern during the 2009-10 season, spoke with TMZ about what he saw in Morant and how he thinks the guard might change.

“It’s disappointing to see what’s happening and the behavior persists, but it’s still a young kid, isn’t it,” Arenas said.

“It’s no different from old people at frat nights getting drunk and drunk. And if we look back on their life, they’re going to say, “what was I even thinking then?”

Gilbert Arenas used his own experience and advised Ja Morant to reflect on his legacy

Ja Morant appeared on an Instagram Live video last Saturday – where he was seen with a gun

Morant (L) was in the driver’s seat of a car where he was seen holding a gun for the camera

“You, you know, role models are really the key to success. Understand that you are not larger than life and understand how to be a superstar. LAW. Superstars receive the keys, but don’t learn to be one.

“So it’s disappointing that he has to learn the hard way, and sometimes that’s what happens.”

In Christmas 2009, Arenas and Washington Wizards teammate Javaris Crittenton shot himself over gambling debts. After being suspended for the rest of the season by the NBA, Arenas was sentenced two years probation and 30 days in a halfway house.

Arenas said Morant did not contact him, but offered advice if the star keeper wanted it.

“What do you want your legacy to be?” Asked Arenas. ‘What are your kids going to Google someday?

“I did 99 things right. I did one thing wrong. Everyone remembers one thing. So do you want your legacy? It doesn’t matter how many champions you win, how many titles you win, they will remember that moment.

“So you have to do a lot of cleaning just to clean up the first part of the behavior, right? So if that’s what you’re willing to do, then let’s do it.

In 2010, Arenas was suspended 50 games and sentenced to two years probation after threatening a teammate while Arenas was a member of the Washington Wizards.

Arenas also suggested Memphis should ‘protect’ Morant by investing in drivers and safety

“Right now, he’s a kid. He has friends who are children. They don’t know the importance of what is happening, who he is. He’s just hanging out there, playing a game he loves, and is 23.

“We don’t teach him like LeBron James. [James] Has Warren Buffett, he’s got Michael Jordan to go through, so he knows he’s learning[ed] how to move.

‘SO [Morant] must have advice from people who are in these situations to say, this is how you move. You move like, that’s how the stars move.

Arenas also suggested the Grizzlies should invest in drivers and security guards, saying, “It’s your investment.” $200 million, $300 million, whatever you’re going to put in this kid, protect him.