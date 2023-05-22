Irina Shayk shows off her VERY toned washboard abs in a skimpy strappy top at Cannes

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Irina Shayk made sure all eyes were on her as she donned a spicy leather co-ord the premiere of Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine) on the 76th Cannes Film Festival on Sunday.

The supermodel, 37, showed off her very toned washboard abs as she donned a revealing leather bandage top.

She completed the look with a matching, billowing, low-cut midi skirt with a mermaid shape that hugged her figure perfectly — showing off her impressively sculpted physique.

The black leather combo set featured red stains on the fabric steam — stunning as the event’s edgy sensation.

The runaway veteran let her look speak for itself – she seemed to play it safe with very subtle makeup and no jewelry, but made a statement with a bold necklace choice.

Stealing the spotlight: Irina Shayk made sure all eyes were on her when she slipped into a sassy leather combo set for the premiere of Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine) at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday

Jaw-dropping: The supermodel, 37, showed off her very toned washboard abs as she donned a revealing leather bandage top

Form-fitting: She completed the look with a matching low-waisted, sweeping midi skirt

Irina wore a dazzling diamond choker with a drop-shaped pendant that emphasized her slender neck – as it shimmered under the spotlight.

The Russian bombshell exuded confidence as she caused a storm on the red carpet on Sunday night as she greeted photographers.

The supermodel showed off her toned face with just a touch of eyeshadow to show off her natural features.

The beauty wore her chocolate locks loose behind her back parted in the middle – a neat look.

Firebrand is a 2023 historical drama film directed by Karim Aïnouz with a screenplay by Jessica and Henrietta Ashworth.

The upcoming film, which marks Ainouz’s first directing work in the English language, tells the story of Katherine Parr, the last of Henry VIII’s six wives, whose place as Queen Regent is jeopardized when she is suspected of associating with the accused heretic Anne Askew.

The film was shot in the Derbyshire region of the British Peak District and is based on Elizabeth Fremantle’s historical bestseller Queen’s Gambit.

The official synopsis reads: ‘In blood-soaked Tudor England, Katherine Parr, the sixth and last wife of King Henry VIII, is made regent while tyrant Henry fights abroad.

Figure: The skirt had a mermaid shape that hugged her figure perfectly – showing off her impressively sculpted physique

Details: The black leather combo set had red stains on the fabric steam

Bold: The runaway veteran let her look speak for itself — she seemed to play it safe with very subtle makeup and no jewelry, but made a statement with a bold necklace choice

Radiant: Irina wore a dazzling diamond choker with a drop pendant that emphasized her slender neck – as it shimmered under the spotlight

All eyes on her! The Russian bombshell exuded confidence as she caused a storm on the red carpet on Sunday night as she greeted photographers

Gorgeous: The supermodel showed off her toned face with just a touch of bold eyeshadow

Beauty: Irina showed off her stunning features while opting for a subtle make-up

Neat: The beauty wore her chocolate locks loose behind her back with a center parting – for a neat look

“Katherine has done everything she can to strive for a new future based on her radical Protestant beliefs.

When an increasingly sick and paranoid King returns, he turns his anger on the radicals, accuses Katherine’s childhood friend of treason and burns her at the stake.

Shocked and saddened, but forced to deny it, Katherine fights for her own survival. Conspiracy echoes through the palace.

“Everyone holds their breath – for the queen to slip, for Henry to take her head as before wives.

“With the hope of a future free of tyranny at stake, will Katherine submit to the inevitable for the king and country’s sake?”

The lead role is played by Swedish star Alicia Vikander, alongside Jude Law who plays the role of Henry VIII.

Sam Riley and Eddie Marsan play the noble brothers Thomas and Edward Seymour in the historical thriller.

Also attending the event were star of the show Alicia Vikander with her husband Michael Fassbender, Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Academy winner Michelle Yeoh, Carla Bruni, Alexa Chung and Josephine Skriver.

This year’s festival promises a Côte d’Azur buffet of spectacle, scandal and cinema served over the next 12 days.

It unfolds against the backdrop of labor unrest. Protests that have stirred France in recent months over changes to the pension system will take place during the festival, albeit at a distance from the main festival hub.

Meanwhile, an ongoing strike by screenwriters in Hollywood could have unpredictable consequences for the festival on the French Riviera.

But with a festival packed with some highly anticipated, big-budget films, including James Mangold’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of the Destiny and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, the party is sure to go on anyway.