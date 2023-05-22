Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughters celebrate their mother’s birthday amid her split from Kroy Biermann

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kim Zolciak celebrated her 45th birthday on Friday with the help of her two oldest daughters amid her split from Kroy Biermann, 37.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram Stories to share birthday messages from Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.

Ariana posted an image of herself with her mom in a bathing suit captioned, “Happy birthday to my best friend.” The sexiest mom!!!! @kimzolciakbiermann.’

Ariana also shared a photo of her and Kim posing on the shore with their legs crossed, captioned: “You are the strongest women I know!!! Thank you for all you do! I am so proud of you mum!’

Brielle also posted a love message to her own Instagram story to celebrate Kim’s birthday. ‘Happy Birthday Mom!! I love you so much,” Brielle wrote.

Brielle is Kim’s eldest daughter and her biological father has never been revealed, while Ariana’s father is Kim’s ex-husband Daniel Toce.

Two years after Kim and Kroy married in 2011, the former NFL player adopted Zolciak’s two daughters.

Kim also shared a short birthday video on Instagram of herself sitting around a table with friends as she blew out a candle.

Sweet birthday tributes come next Kim and Kroy shocked the world when it was confirmed the couple had split after 11 years of marriage.

The Dancing With the Stars alum and former NFL player had a famous whirlwind romance, getting engaged and conceiving their first child within three months of meeting in May 2010.

The couple went on to welcome three more children together, with every high and low of their steamy romance documented for the cameras of the hit reality show Don’t Be Tardy.

Together they have thrived on their racy sex life, started businesses and battled numerous financial troubles, culminating in the couple owing the IRS $1.1 million in unpaid taxes.

Zolciak still lives with Biermann in their Georgia home, even after divorce filing, but exes ‘avoid each other’, source says We Weekly.

“It’s a big house,” the source added. Their four children Kroy Jagger (KJ), 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9, are also at the mansion.

The shared home went into “foreclosure” in February, per TMZbut they did not move.

Kim reportedly listed the date of their split as April 30 and said the marriage was “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation,” the outlet noted.

The star is asking for sole physical custody, spousal support and that her maiden name be legally reinstated.

However, Kroy also filed for divorce, seeking sole physical custody, sole legal custody and possession of the home, with Kim being asked to vacate the property, according to TMZ.

The TV personality and former professional NFL player originally purchased the home for $880,000 in 2012.

Their ownership now costs between $2.5 million and $2.6 million, depending on the outlet.

The lavish estate has been featured on both The Real Housewives and Kim’s own reality show Don’t Be Tardy, which aired for a total of eight seasons.

The reason for their separation seems to be mainly their financial problems, according to a source at People.

The insider revealed that Kim had been planning to split from Kroy for “a long time” and hadn’t told her family or friends.

“Money has been a huge issue. The million dollar tax [payment] was just too much pressure on them,” the source said.

It was also added: “There is no cheating on either side. Money has a lot to do with the split, but there were other factors. he manages [the family] for a long time, so he technically had a job. They are not on good terms at the moment.