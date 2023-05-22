Michael Block hits INCREDIBLE hole-in-one during the final round of the PGA Championship

Michael Block was the talk of the town on the Oak Hill East course this weekend

He had a remarkable hole-in-one on the 15th hole – and couldn’t believe it

DailyMail.com provides all the latest international sports news

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

American club pro Michael Block produced one of the most incredible moments in recent golf history on Sunday, scoring a hole-in-one in the final round of the PGA Championship.

The 46-year-old – who teaches golf lessons on a public course in California – was the talk of Oak Hill ahead of the final round, when he secured a place alongside Rory McIlroy on a weekend fairy tale end.

And he made it even more memorable on the 15th hole in upstate New York, shooting a remarkable hole-in-one to drive the packed crowd crazy.

Reacting to the shot, he turned to McIlroy and immediately asked, “Rory, did he come in?” before receiving a hug from the former world number 1.

He then received a hero’s welcome as he walked to the green to remove his ball from the hole, before showing the camera as he marked ‘1’ on his scorecard and put a circle around it.

Michael Block celebrates on the 15th tee after scoring a remarkable hole-in-one at Oak Hill East

Block receives applause from the crowd after his PGA Championship slam-dunk

Block went viral on Saturday night for his reaction to performing alongside Rory McIlroy (2R)

Block made headlines on Saturday night when he found out live that he would be playing alongside McIlroy for his final round, and he was the story of the tournament.

‘Are you serious?’ he asked the reporter who had told him the news, before having to take a moment to process the information.

In his day job at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, Calif., he charges $125 for a 45-minute lesson as a golf instructor.

In the first three days of the PGA Championship, he recorded three straight round 70s, and his hole-in-one on Sunday 15 brought him back to par once again, tied for 13th in the tournament.