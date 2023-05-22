Florida Boy Charged With Attempted Murder In Mcdonald’s Shooting

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – On Thursday morning, a 15-year-old male, identified as Demarion Wilson from Mulberry, was apprehended by detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges including attempted murder and various other offenses.

The incident took place at around 1:38 am when deputies from the PCSO responded to reports of gunfire in the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant situated at 1805 Shepherd Road in Lakeland.

According to the victim, Wilson allegedly attempted to rob an employee at gunpoint behind the restaurant. Sensing the danger, the victim managed to alert two individuals in a nearby parked vehicle, who promptly called 911.

According to deputies, Wilson then fired three shots towards the car, striking it once. Subsequently, Wilson fled the scene on foot. No injuries were reported among the victims.

Deputies quickly established a perimeter in the vicinity, and with the assistance of a K-9 Unit, Wilson was apprehended while hiding in the bushes behind a Publix shopping plaza. Upon his arrest, Wilson was found to be in possession of a stolen Glock 9mm firearm and was wearing a black mask.

“It’s aggravating that a 15-year old would be out in the middle of the night robbing people at gunpoint and shooting at people. It’s completely unacceptable, so we’re going meet with the State Attorney’s Office about charging this suspect as an adult. We need juveniles to realize that we’re not going to tolerate such abhorrent, dangerous behavior.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

His charges include three counts of attempted murder, attempted armed burglary, discharging a firearm in a public place, as well as possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. The investigation is still ongoing, and it is anticipated that additional charges will be filed as warranted.

