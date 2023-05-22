Protester wearing Ukrainian colours covers herself in fake blood on the red carpet in Cannes

<!–

A protester in a dress in the colors of the Ukrainian flag staged a dramatic demonstration on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet tonight, spilling fake blood on herself before being dragged away by security.

In an apparent show of support for the war-torn country, the unidentified young woman doused herself with a red substance at the premiere of Just Philippot’s film ‘Acid’.

The woman appeared on the red carpet alongside the stars in a floor-length blue and yellow ballgown.

She then appeared to reach into her dress before pulling out a capsule of fake blood, lifting it above her head and popping it as she smiled at the cameras.

The protest came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky today compared the violent destruction of parts of his country by Russian invaders to the devastation seen in Hiroshima.

Tonight’s protest saw star-studded festival security drag the protester, who was entirely drenched in fake blood, off the mat.

It is not yet confirmed if the shocking demonstration was a condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine or why it took place during the premiere of the French director’s film, “Acide”.

A similar protest was staged by a Ukrainian man at last year’s film festival, when a woman took to the red carpet to send a damning message about the action of Vladimir Putin’s forces.

The protester crashed the red carpet fully clothed, according to reports, before stripping down to reveal she was wearing body paint that read ‘Stop raping us’.

She was also covered in a Ukrainian flag and had the word “Scum” written on her back.

The woman staged her protest at the premiere of George Miller’s Three Thousand Years Of Longing on day four of the prestigious event.

Today’s protest came as the eyes of the world were on the southern French town, which saw glamorous celebrities flock to the red carpets for the 76th annual film festival.

This year’s festival comes amid protests amid unrest across France following Emmanuel Macron’s decision to raise the retirement age.

The Cannes police suppressed all forms of protest in the vicinity of the festival to “guarantee public order”.

The festival has always served as a backdrop for protest, but authorities are determined to root out any trouble before it has even started amid ongoing unrest over nationwide pension reforms.

Now, unusually, all demonstrations and gatherings have been banned on public roads for the duration of the Festival by the Prefecture of the Alpes-Maritimes.