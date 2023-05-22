Leicester will face cut-price offers for James Maddison and Harvey Barnes if they get relegated

James Maddison attracts interest from Newcastle as well as Tottenham

Leicester won’t get big offers for him and Harvey Barnes if they are relegated

Loss to Newcastle will seal all but their fate ahead of the final game

Leicester will face cut-price offers for James Maddison and Harvey Barnes this summer if they are relegated to the Championship.

Maddison and Barnes are set to be sold at the end of the campaign, with Maddison attracting interest from Monday’s opponents Newcastle as well as Tottenham. Newcastle inquired last summer about Barnes, who is also on the Aston Villa roster.

As a Premier League club, Leicester would expect at least £50m for Maddison and a substantial sum for Barnes. Still, given the financial hit they would take to move up to the second tier, they are unlikely to receive any offers of this magnitude.

Maddison, who has 10 goals and nine assists this season, has just one year left on his contract and although Barnes (12 goals and one assist) is contracted until 2025, he has shown no signs of sign to accept a new one.

Manager Dean Smith hopes to be in contention to land the job on a permanent basis, but time is running out for him and his team.

The Foxes will be virtually relegated if they fall in defeat to Newcastle on Monday night

Dean Smith has struggled to correct the defensive flaws that have obsessed Leicester all season

The former Aston Villa boss took over with eight games to go and struggled to correct the defensive flaws that have plagued Leicester all season.

“We’re running out of games to address that,” Smith said. “We are in the last chance lounge with the game against Newcastle.

“When I came here for the last eight games, if someone had said to me, ‘If you have to win the last game of the season at home, would you take it? I probably would have.

“I hope we can get there, but we have to get a performance and a result against Newcastle.

“I saw a united group. They won’t all be close friends, but what you need to be is the best teammate you can be.