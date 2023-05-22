Mon. May 22nd, 2023

    News

    It’s Time for Dianne Feinstein to Resign—for the Good of the Country

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

    Public trust in elected officials is at an all-time low, and it’s not hard to see why. Between the gerontocracy that controls our governing bodies, the corrupting influence of money in politics, and a thriving anger-tainment industry operating within the very hallowed halls of the U.S. Capitol, it’s past time we act to restore Americans’ faith in our democracy.

    Take Sen. Dianne Feinstein: a trailblazer for women, a fierce advocate for Californians, and a remarkable American. She is, and will continue to be, a revered leader in Democratic politics, and after her renowned history, deserves to exit her Senate career thoughtfully, graciously, and quickly.

    After battling a severe case of shingles, the senator has returned to Washington, but accounts from colleagues, reporters, and staff paint a stark picture: the senator’s health and mental acuity leave her unable to fulfill the responsibilities of her office. She must now decide whether to protect political power at the expense of the Americans she represents, or to step down and set a new, principled precedent in Congress.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

