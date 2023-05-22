Jackie ‘O’ Henderson’s beautician shares very intimate details about the radio star

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jackie O Henderson’s beautician Hannah shared extremely intimate details about the radio star on Monday.

Kyle Sandilands, co-host of the 48-year-old, asked Hannah live on air about Jackie O’s vagina.

“How would you describe it?” he wondered.

“It’s actually really neat and cute… If you get a peach from a premium supermarket and have a really sharp knife, that’s all,” Hannah replied.

Kyle continued, “If a guy is interested in following Jackie on Hinge, give him a light sales pitch.”

Jackie O Henderson’s beautician shocked listeners when she shared VERY intimate details about the radio star live on air on Monday

Hannah added, “I’m just going to say it’s a rare find and they should consider themselves very lucky because Jackie is the bomb, so her vagina is the bomb.”

It comes after Jackie O recently revealed she signed up on dating app Hinge as she hunts for an eligible bachelor following her divorce from husband Lee in 2018.

But first, all of her potential suitors must pass her 12-year-old daughter’s inspection, as Jackie revealed last week that Kitty has been helping her pick dates.

Speaking to co-host Kyle Sandilands on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, the media personality said her daughter was eager to help her swipe through the dating app.

She saw this cute boy and her first words were, “Oh, smash.” I could have been dead,” she revealed with a laugh.

‘Oh my god, I’m shocked. That’s my goddaughter,” her co-host Kyle, 51, exclaimed in response.

The 48-year-old’s co-host, Kyle Sandilands, asked Hannah about Jackie O’s vagina. “It’s actually really neat and cute… If you have a peach from a premium supermarket and you have a really sharp knife, then is that all,’ answered Hannah.

It comes just days after Jackie revealed she’s been bombarded with some wild and highly sexually explicit messages since joining the dating app Hinge.

The media personality explained that she recently received a “disgusting video” of a man masturbating.

“I don’t have the video, I never kept that video of that guy who sent me that disgusting video,” Jackie told Kyle Sandilands and newscaster Brooklyn Ross.

‘Do you think it was his? His profile picture was a very old man,” she added with a laugh.