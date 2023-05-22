Mon. May 22nd, 2023

    News

    How Congress Fell for Sam Altman’s AI Magic Tricks

    By

    May 22, 2023 , , ,
    How Congress Fell for Sam Altman’s AI Magic Tricks

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters/Getty

    OpenAI CEO Sam Altman made a bold demand in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday: Regulate the very industry that his company is at the forefront of.

    “I think if this technology goes wrong, it can go quite wrong and we want to be vocal about that,” Altman said at the hearing. “We want to work with the government to prevent that from happening.”

    Altman’s testimony included his thoughts about the dangers of artificial intelligence, and warnings that tools like ChatGPT—developed by OpenAI—had the power to destroy jobs, even if the hope was it could create new ones. Altman went as far as to recommend that lawmakers create a separate agency to regulate AI.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Meteor lights up Townsville sky as doorbell camera captures bright light shooting to the ground

    May 22, 2023
    News

    SpaceX successfully launches two Saudis and others into space to dock with space station

    May 22, 2023
    News

    All the ways cars suck, according to the guy who wrote the book about it

    May 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Meteor lights up Townsville sky as doorbell camera captures bright light shooting to the ground

    May 22, 2023
    News

    SpaceX successfully launches two Saudis and others into space to dock with space station

    May 22, 2023
    News

    All the ways cars suck, according to the guy who wrote the book about it

    May 22, 2023
    News

    A DeSantis-appointed board made this college ground zero for his education agenda. In less than 6 months, the college eliminated its diversity board and will now accept a Christian-focused SAT-alternative from high schools in the state

    May 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy