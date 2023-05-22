How Congress Fell for Sam Altman’s AI Magic Tricks

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters/Getty

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman made a bold demand in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday: Regulate the very industry that his company is at the forefront of.

“I think if this technology goes wrong, it can go quite wrong and we want to be vocal about that,” Altman said at the hearing. “We want to work with the government to prevent that from happening.”

Altman’s testimony included his thoughts about the dangers of artificial intelligence, and warnings that tools like ChatGPT—developed by OpenAI—had the power to destroy jobs, even if the hope was it could create new ones. Altman went as far as to recommend that lawmakers create a separate agency to regulate AI.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here