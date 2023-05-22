Ty Johnson says New York Jets told him to get surgery on his injury…only to CUT him

NYJ drafted rookie RB Israel Abanikanda in the fifth round as a replacement

During his video, Johnson also claims he didn’t want the surgery but got it anyway.

Former New York Jets running back Ty Johnson has revealed the team released him just days after telling him to have surgery for an injury he suffered while training alone.

The Jets released Johnson on April 26 with a non-football injury designationbut the former Detroit Lions running back took to social media over the weekend to tell his side of the story.

Johnson explained that after informing the team that he had suffered a torn pectoral muscle during practice, the team doctor was instructed to have surgery, which he duly obliged.

The following week, he says, he was cut by the team.

“I’ve had some dark days, man,” Johnson said as he sat in a cold tub.

Former Jets RB Johnson has revealed he was released after undergoing team-advised surgery

Johnson made his statements while sitting in a cold bathtub in what appeared to be a home gym in a garage

The team drafted rookie running back Israel Abanikanda in the fifth round to replace him

“I saw the team doctor, he said to me: ‘You have to get it fixed. Flew the next day. I came back glad I did it, even though I didn’t want to. This following Wednesday, you get out of there.

“And I was like, ‘Damn. But at the end of the day, man, I know it’ll be okay.

The Jets had added Johnson to the waiver wire in 2020 after the 2019 sixth-round pick was released by the Detroit Lions.

In 44 games with Gang Green, he rushed for 145 yards and four touchdowns and caught 62 passes for 559 yards and three touchdowns.

He’s also proven to be a key contributor in more ways than just his impact from the backfield after playing 42% of snaps on special teams.

Johnson clearly wasn’t high on the Jets RB depth chart and had to face Michael Carter and Zonovan ‘Bam’ Knight for the snaps, and that was after promising RB rookie Breece Hall was lost for the season with a torn ACL.

After his release, the Jets wasted no time in adding a replacement by drafting Pittsburgh Panthers halfback Israel Abanikanda in the fifth round.

Abanikanda rushed for 1,431 yards and 20 touchdowns in his final college season.