Mon. May 22nd, 2023

    The Sisters, Fights and C*nt Pillows of ‘Somebody Somewhere’

    May 22, 2023
    The Sisters, Fights and C*nt Pillows of ‘Somebody Somewhere’

    The HBO Sunday night lineup remains, even in this era of Too-Much TV, weekly appointment viewing. Succession and Barry might dominate headlines with their final seasons, but viewers shouldn’t sleep on the outstanding Somebody Somewhere. On paper, these three titles don’t necessarily have much in common, but there is no doubt the latter series is as worthy of the attention the Roys and Barry Berkman are receiving.

    Family is a unifying thread, as is the fact that all three have found humor in the darkest places. Set in Manhattan, Kansas, Somebody Somewhere is a story set in a rural town that captures universal feelings like grief, self-discovery, and the need for connecting with others. Sure, global-impacting mergers or a hitman-turned-actor is absent, but the experiences depicted by creators Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen remind you of the strength in finding your place and your voice.

    It also provides a service airing last in this triple bill.

