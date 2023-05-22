NBA: Miami Heat blow out the Boston Celtics to take a 3-0 lead in Eastern Conference Finals

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Miami Heat blast the Celtics 128-102 to take a 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals… as Gabe Vincent’s 29-point display leaves Boston needing a miracle to salvage its season

Gabe Vincent was the Heat’s top scorer at home, finishing with 29 points

Miami is now one game away from the NBA Finals despite being the 8th seed in the East

DailyMail.com provides all the latest international sports news

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

