WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
Miami Heat blast the Celtics 128-102 to take a 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals… as Gabe Vincent’s 29-point display leaves Boston needing a miracle to salvage its season
Gabe Vincent was the Heat’s top scorer at home, finishing with 29 points
Miami is now one game away from the NBA Finals despite being the 8th seed in the East
DailyMail.com provides all the latest international sports news
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
NBA: Miami Heat blow out the Boston Celtics to take a 3-0 lead in Eastern Conference Finals