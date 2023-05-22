Mon. May 22nd, 2023

    NBA: Miami Heat blow out the Boston Celtics to take a 3-0 lead in Eastern Conference Finals

    By

    May 22, 2023
    NBA: Miami Heat blow out the Boston Celtics to take a 3-0 lead in Eastern Conference Finals

    Miami Heat blast the Celtics 128-102 to take a 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals… as Gabe Vincent’s 29-point display leaves Boston needing a miracle to salvage its season

    Gabe Vincent was the Heat’s top scorer at home, finishing with 29 points
    Miami is now one game away from the NBA Finals despite being the 8th seed in the East
    By Ben Nagle for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 10:49 p.m. EDT, May 21, 2023 | Update: 10:50 p.m. EDT, May 21, 2023

    NBA: Miami Heat blow out the Boston Celtics to take a 3-0 lead in Eastern Conference Finals

