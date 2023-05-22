Stranger Things star Sadie Sink debuts a striking new bob cut in the cockpit of an airplane

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Sadie Sink debuted a snap with a new shorter haircut that was recently shared on Croatian Airlines’ official Twitter account.

In an instant, the 21-year-old Stranger Things actress flashed a wide smile as she spent time in the cockpit of an airplane.

Fans of the artist, who recently opened up about the planned end of the program, noticed her cropped hair, which was cut in a bob cut.

Sink’s new haircut was also seen in a video recently shared to TikTok of her singing with a friend’s band at a performance in New York City.

Many of her fans took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts on what the actress’ new look would mean for her Stranger Things character, Max Mayfield.

A new look: Sadie Sink debuted a snap with a new, shorter haircut that was recently shared on Croatian Airlines’ official Twitter account

The Whale cast member made her debut on the hit Netflix show during its second season, which aired in 2017.

The science fiction series also stars artists such as Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbor and Winona Ryder, among many others.

Sink returned to play Mayfield for the hit show’s third and fourth seasons.

The actress, as well as several of her costars, have won numerous awards for their work on the program throughout its run.

The artist will currently reprise her role in the upcoming fifth and final season of the show.

While filming was expected to begin in June, it was announced that the project would be delayed due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

Sink discussed Stranger Things during an interview with Ellewhere she spoke highly of her character.

“I think with Max, in the end she’s fun and she’s very innocent and I think she has a lot of life and hope in her. And she’s a good friend,’ she said.

Fly away: In an instant, the 21-year-old Stranger Things actress flashed a wide smile as she spent time in the cockpit of an airplane

Not the first time: Sink’s new haircut was also shown off in a video recently shared to TikTok, in which she sang with a friend’s band at a performance in New York City

Starting off strong: The Whale cast member made her debut on the hit Netflix show during its second season, which aired in 2017

Some more time: While filming was expected to begin in June, it was announced that the project would be delayed due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike

The artist also said that while she wanted to know her character’s ultimate fate, she, as well as the rest of the show’s cast, had yet to figure out what would happen to the characters they play.

“I really want them to tell me what’s going on because I have a lot of questions. But we’ll get them when we get them,’ she said.

Sink concluded by saying that the show’s team wanted to make sure the program concluded with a solid ending.

“It’s the last season. We don’t rush anything. We’re going to take our time with this[and]get it right,” she said.