Ashlee Simpson flaunts her cleavage in plunging black gown with dapper husband Evan Ross at Cannes

Ashlee Simpson flaunted her cleavage in a plunging black dress on Sunday when she attended the film premiere of Firebrand with her stylish husband Evan Ross at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

The pop star, 38, also showed some PDA on the red carpet as she gave Ross, 34, a sweet kiss as they posed up a storm.

The adored couple – who shared another passionate kiss last month in West Hollywood – looked lively in their stylish outfit.

Ashley’s off-the-shoulder dress featured large ruffled sleeves, while Evan kept his outfit simple and elegant in a bright white suit.

Married since 2014, the couple share two children – daughter Jagger Snow, seven, and son Ziggy Blu, two – in addition to Simpson’s 14-year-old son Bronx, whom she shares with her ex-husband. Pete Wentz.

Evan, who is the son of iconic singer, Diana Ross, crossed paths with Ashlee at a party with friends in 2013.

At the time, a source told Us Weekly that although they sparked a romance in 2013, the two had already known each other for “probably 10 years.”

“Evan and Ashlee have been friends for a really long time, probably 10 years,” the insider shared. “They have a long bond. They already know each other very well.

The couple’s close bond revolves around their passion for music, and Ashlee is set to make her long-awaited comeback.

Simpson’s third and final solo album, Bittersweet World (2008), marked a shift in his music towards a more dance-pop sound, but it ended up being the least successful of his three recordings.

The Pieces Of Me singer’s surprise appearance on stage with Demi Lovato in Los Angeles last September seems to have reignited the mother-of-three’s passion for singing.

In a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson ShowJessica Simpson’s little sister has announced that she plans to write and record a new studio album.

Ashlee explained that motherhood continued to prevail when she felt like making new music over the years.

The 7th Heaven alum went on to reveal that she played some of her new music for her mother-in-law, who happens to be the legendary Diana Ross, 78.

And as you’d expect, Simpson admitted to being nervous every time she got advice from the Ain’t No Mountain High Enough singer.

“I think it’s nerve-wracking at first to play music for anybody when it’s new, but definitely for her,” Simpson told Hudson. ‘You’re like, “Oh, please like that.”‘

The Supremes icon played a big part in Evan and Ashley’s 2014 wedding – officiating the ceremony and singing at the reception.