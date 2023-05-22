Yankees manager Aaron Boone EJECTED in the 1st inning after umpires overturn foul ball decision

Jake Bauers was unable to play on what was initially ruled a foul ball

But it turned out to be fair and the Reds scored – with a furious Boone kicking off

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected from his team’s game against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning after a canceled ball foul.

With Jonathan India of the Reds at first base, Spencer Steer of Cincinnati kicked a ball to the first base line.

Right fielder Jake Bauers ran to try and make a play on the ball, only to have it come out of his glove. His rickety attempts to recover the ball were in vain as it fell alongside him.

First base umpire Nestor Ceja held up both hands to indicate it was a foul ball, but India continued to run home – eventually reaching it before returning to first base.

But upon closer examination, Bauers touched the ball in fair territory, only causing it to bounce and foul. Reds manager David Bell contested the call and overturned it, meaning the point was scored.

A furious Aaron Boone was sent off for a controversial referee call for the Reds on Sunday

This is the second time in a week that Boone has been ejected from a Yankees game.

Yankees outfielder Jake Bauers was unable to play on what was ruled a foul ball

But the refs called it off, allowing a Reds run to score and leading to Boone’s ejection

Boone left the dugout in a rage and began to plead his case with second base umpire Brian O’Nora – saying Ceja’s decision to call it a foul meant the Yankees thought the game was dead and therefore, they didn’t play at home.

But O’Nora apparently had enough of Boone, ejecting him despite it being only the first round.

Boone became enraged, yelling furiously at O’Nora before walking over to Ceja and yelling at her as well.

The Yankees went on the rest of the game without their skipper and managed to score runs via a two-run homer from Harrison Bader in the fifth inning.

And the Yankees then recorded a 4-1 win on Sunday, taking their season record to 29-20.

After the game, Boone spoke to YES Network explaining his anger and what happened in the infield with O’Nora.

“It was clearly a fair ball and we knew it,” Boone explained. “And then when they said he had scored, I objected to that.”

‘[I] wanted to at least know the explanation and didn’t really understand it. Basically, suffice it to say, you can’t argue this. I said I wanted the explanation. But in the end, I think the way the ball went, I think you can argue that he scores there.

Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell was also ejected from the game.

The Yankees won the game on home runs from Harrison Bader (L) and Gleyber Torres (R)

Later, Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell was also ejected from the contest. It was the first time this season that both managers were sent off from a game.

Boone was also thrown out earlier this week against the Blue Jays earlier this week for arguing furiously with plate umpire Clint Vondrak over a slider that was below the zone but called a strike on Aaron Judge.

This sparked dugout arguments that raised questions about whether Aaron Judge was getting signals on the Blue Jays’ next field due to his sideways glances before hitting a huge home run.

The judge said he was instead trying not to be distracted by the unrest on both sides.