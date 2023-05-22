Boy, 9, dead after falling out of a 4th floor window of Bronx apartment

The nine-year-old allegedly fell from the fourth floor of a building in the Bronx

A relative said the unnamed victim lived with an adoptive mother and adoptive siblings

Neighbors who saw the tragic scene unfold tried to rescue until first responders arrived on the scene

A nine-year-old boy died Sunday afternoon after falling from an apartment building in the Bronx, police say.

Officers responded to a 911 call about a child falling from the fourth floor of the Mount Hope Place building and found the boy unconscious on the sidewalk.

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, although his name was not immediately released.

A neighbor described how chaotic the scene was until first responders arrived: ‘People were shouting, ‘Call 911! I saw him on the ground under the tree and performed CPR on him,’ Joshua Rodriguez said.

‘He wasn’t answering. The police arrived and took him to the hospital. The ambulance never came,” he added.

The nine-year-old reportedly lived with a foster mother and two foster siblings, according to a person who identified herself as her sister-in-law.

“His mother had just gone into the bathroom when it happened. I try to be strong. It’s a nightmare,” the relative said.

Initially, officers said the child fell from an emergency exit, but later Sunday evening authorities confirmed he fell from a window with an air conditioning unit.

Police are investigating what led to the fatal fall of the six-story building

No charges have been filed and police have not said whether they suspect foul play.

The fatal fall comes after two children fell from buildings on the same day last month – a two-year-old girl in Queens, who survived the fall, and a three-year-old in Manhattan who was seriously injured.