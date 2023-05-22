Married At First Sight star reveals how much brides and grooms get paid to appear on Channel Nine

<!–

Married At First Sight groom Jesse Burford has revealed how much contestants are paid to appear on the controversial Channel Nine dating show.

The season 10 groom took to his Instagram Stories to answer fan questions, and many were curious to see how much money the couples are making.

According to Jesse, contestants on his season were paid $1,175 a week during filming, which took place in Sydney over a few months.

However, not all reality TV stars seem to be satisfied with their paychecks.

Domenica Calarco, a contestant on the show’s ninth series, disclosed that she received a daily wage of around $150.

The outspoken star has repeatedly expressed disbelief at how underpaid the show’s brides and grooms are.

In a candid conversation with The Kyle & Jackie O Show, Domenica claimed their earnings barely equaled a “minimum wage.”

Similar sentiments were echoed by Al Perkins, a fellow contestant from the ninth season.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, Al expressed his frustration with the stipend, saying, “You have to do all your own hair and make-up.”

“You have to make your own dress, buy your own clothes. You get paid $150 a day, tax free. It’s not good,” he added.

Casting for the 11th season of Married At First Sight is underway, but it’s already proving to be a headache for Channel Nine.

The network is struggling to find real contestants looking for love, a production insider told Daily Mail Australia last month.