Mon. May 22nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Makary contacts Shamseddine after Sidon beach assault

    By

    May 22, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Engineer Ziad Makary, on Monday contacted by phone researcher Mohammad Shamseddine, who was attacked during Sidonrsquo;s beach chaos yesterday.nbsp;

    Makary seized the opportunity to remind that quot;freedom of expression and belief is guaranteed by the constitution.rdquo;

    ldquo;It is unfortunate that the whole world is heading towards openness and promoting freedom of belief, while we find ourselves in Lebanon lurking in some corners of isolation and extremism,rdquo; Makary said as commenting on the dispute that occurred in Sidon beach on Sunday as a group of people prevented women from donning ordinary beachwear.nbsp;

    Makary called on the security forces to ldquo;hold the perpetrators accountable, lest this unfortunate phenomenon be repeated.rdquo;

    ===========R.H.

    By

