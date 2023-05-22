Shooting Elizabeth Hills, Sydney: Man is killed in suspected gangland hit

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
Man is shot dead in ‘gangland hit’ execution style when a car is found on fire nearby
A man has been shot dead in a suspected gangland murder on a quiet suburban street.
Police were called to Hertfordshire St in Elizabeth Hills, southwest Sydney, just before 4pm Monday, where they found a man with a single gunshot wound to the head.
A vehicle was also discovered on Bough St in Green Valley set on fire – a tactic that has become a hallmark of organized crime in Australia.
More to come.
