Shooting Elizabeth Hills, Sydney: Man is killed in suspected gangland hit

A man has been shot dead in a suspected gangland murder on a quiet suburban street.

Police were called to Hertfordshire St in Elizabeth Hills, southwest Sydney, just before 4pm Monday, where they found a man with a single gunshot wound to the head.

A vehicle was also discovered on Bough St in Green Valley set on fire – a tactic that has become a hallmark of organized crime in Australia.

More to come.