Makary discuss new cooperation project with “France Médias Monde”, CFI Media

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, on Monday welcomed a French delegation representing quot;France Meacute;dias Mondequot; and CFI Media.nbsp;

A new cooperation project between the Ministry and France Meacute;dias Monde was discussed. CFI Media projects in Lebanon and the region were also discussed.

For his part, Minister Makary called on the delegation to attend the inauguration of ldquo;Beirut the Capital of Arab Mediardquo;, which will be held tomorrow at Rafic Hariri International Airport – Beirut.

