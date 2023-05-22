Mon. May 22nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Makary discuss new cooperation project with “France Médias Monde”, CFI Media

    By

    May 22, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, on Monday welcomed a French delegation representing quot;France Meacute;dias Mondequot; and CFI Media.nbsp;

    A new cooperation project between the Ministry and France Meacute;dias Monde was discussed. CFI Media projects in Lebanon and the region were also discussed.

    For his part, Minister Makary called on the delegation to attend the inauguration of ldquo;Beirut the Capital of Arab Mediardquo;, which will be held tomorrow at Rafic Hariri International Airport – Beirut.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Greenwashing: How the EU is seeking to address false claims

    May 22, 2023
    News

    Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary pay tribute to Phillip Schofield on This Morning

    May 22, 2023
    News

    Phil Mickelson turns heads at the PGA Championship with LIV Golf comments

    May 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Greenwashing: How the EU is seeking to address false claims

    May 22, 2023
    News

    Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary pay tribute to Phillip Schofield on This Morning

    May 22, 2023
    News

    Phil Mickelson turns heads at the PGA Championship with LIV Golf comments

    May 22, 2023
    News

    Meta hit with a record-breaking $1.3 billion fine over data privacy breaches

    May 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy