Iran’s Shamkhani to Quit

NNA -nbsp;Ali Shamkhani will reportedly resign his post as the secretary of Iranrsquo;s Supreme National Security Council.nbsp;

In a post on his Twitter account on Sunday night, the top Iranian security official cited a poem from Iranian poet Mohtasham Kashani, alluding to the recent media speculation about his resignation.

Nour News, affiliated with the Supreme National Security Council,nbsp;said the meaning of the poem is that Shamkhani will definitely resign from his post.

Shamkhaninbsp;has held the position since September 2013.–agenciesnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=============R.H.