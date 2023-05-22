Iran’s Shamkhani to Quit

Mon. May 22nd, 2023

    NNA -nbsp;Ali Shamkhani will reportedly resign his post as the secretary of Iranrsquo;s Supreme National Security Council.nbsp;

    In a post on his Twitter account on Sunday night, the top Iranian security official cited a poem from Iranian poet Mohtasham Kashani, alluding to the recent media speculation about his resignation.

    Nour News, affiliated with the Supreme National Security Council,nbsp;said the meaning of the poem is that Shamkhani will definitely resign from his post.

    Shamkhaninbsp;has held the position since September 2013.–agenciesnbsp;

