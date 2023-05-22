Mon. May 22nd, 2023

    News

    The Sex Scandal That Shook a Texas Town Was All a Big Lie

    By

    May 22, 2023 , ,
    The Sex Scandal That Shook a Texas Town Was All a Big Lie

    Lee Phelan/Max

    Margie and John Cantrell had a long history of caring for foster kids when they moved in 2004 from California to Mineola, Texas. Thus, taking in 7-year-old Shelby, 6-year-old Hunter, and 4-year-old Carly—siblings who had been in the system after being removed from their drug-abusing parents—was par for the course. What wasn’t customary was what came next.

    With Margie by their side, the three kids confessed to a Texas Ranger that they’d been forced into X-rated work by their mom and dad at a local swingers’ club (and a training facility referred to as a “sex kindergarten”) that had already drawn the ire of residents in this deeply religious hamlet. The ensuing trials were front-page news and concluded with four life-sentence convictions, as well as multiple families and reputations in tatters.

    And, as How to Create a Sex Scandal’s title implies, it was all a lie.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Greenwashing: How the EU is seeking to address false claims

    May 22, 2023
    News

    Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary pay tribute to Phillip Schofield on This Morning

    May 22, 2023
    News

    Phil Mickelson turns heads at the PGA Championship with LIV Golf comments

    May 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Greenwashing: How the EU is seeking to address false claims

    May 22, 2023
    News

    Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary pay tribute to Phillip Schofield on This Morning

    May 22, 2023
    News

    Phil Mickelson turns heads at the PGA Championship with LIV Golf comments

    May 22, 2023
    News

    Meta hit with a record-breaking $1.3 billion fine over data privacy breaches

    May 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy