Meta hit with a record-breaking $1.3 billion fine over data privacy breaches

The logo of Meta, which owns Facebook, outside the company’s California headquarters.

Godofredo A. Vásquez/ AP Photo

Meta has been fined $1.3 billion, the Irish Data Protection Commission announced Monday.

It was previously warned about transferring Facebook users’ data to the US.

It eclipses Amazon’s $807 million fine from 2021.

In a record for European Union privacy violations, Meta has been fined $1.3 billion over its handling of users’ data, Ireland’s Data Protection Commission announced Monday.

Meta was previously warned by the EU for transferring Facebook users data to US servers, saying that it was not sufficiently protected from American spy agencies.

The ruling applies only to Facebook, and not Meta’s other platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp.

The previous largest fine from the bloc was $809 million to Amazon in 2021.

More follows …

