Phil Mickelson turns heads at the PGA Championship with LIV Golf comments

Phil Mickelson reportedly pocketed $200m for joining LIV Golf last year

He made even more comments about his former employers, the PGA Tour, on Sunday

Phil Mickelson has once again courted controversy, stepping off the PGA Championship course to offer some very strong opinions on the LIV-PGA lawsuit.

Mickelson is one of the highest-profile players to trade the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed LIV Series, pocketing $200 million in the process.

He’s never out of the spotlight when it comes to criticizing his former employers, and that was the case again in Oak Hill on Sunday night.

After finishing his final run at the PGA Championship and earning a 58th-place finish of 10 over par, he was asked why he kept hitting on his old tour.

“I guess it’s because I know some things that other people don’t,” he told reporters. “I just want to make sure everyone is held accountable.”

Phil Mickelson hit out at the PGA Tour – again – while speaking to reporters on Sunday

Fellow LIV Golf rebel Brooks Koepka won the PGA Championship at Oak Hill in New York

He then added, “I know a lot of things that will come out later.”

Earlier in the week, the southpaw confirmed a New York Times report that he had recently met with DOJ investigators. It was also reported that Bryson Dechambeau and Sergio Garcia – two other LIV defectors – had done the same.

In 2022, the federal government opened an investigation into the PGA Tour’s alleged antitrust behavior and would explore the tour’s dealings with The Masters, the Official World Golf Rankings, the PGA of America, the R&A and the USGA.

Additionally, Mickelson was asked by reporters about what he considered LIV’s greatest accomplishment to date.

Without a hitch, the 52-year-old six-time winner said: “He’s provided 48 new top-paying professional golf opportunities, which is unbelievable.”

Mickelson still popular with golf crowds despite move to Saudi-backed series

He then added, “It’s…bringing in a lot of young fans and introducing a whole different vibe to the game of golf that I think is needed.”

“We are only a year (in) and I think, in three to five years, where we will be. But we’re only a year away so for me it’s just the beginning.

“Two years from now, that’s when we have to look back and say, ‘Okay, are we where we want to be? And it looks like we’re well on that way.

Mickelson’s LIV defector Brooks Koepka won the PGA Championship at Oak Hill on Sunday, sealing the $3.15 million pot and a fifth major.