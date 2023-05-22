Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary pay tribute to Phillip Schofield on This Morning

Phillip, 61, announced on Saturday that he would be stepping down from hosting This Morning after 21 years amid his alleged feud with Holly.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary paid tribute to Phillip Schofield live on This Morning on Monday when they stepped in to host the ITV show after he was suspended.

They kicked off the show by explaining his recent departure, saying, “We can’t kick off today’s show without paying tribute to the man who has been instrumental in this show for over 20 years.”

“Everyone on and off screen would like to say a huge thank you to Phil for what he has done for this show. He’s an incredible broadcaster’

The duo then spoke about Holly Willoughby’s absence, confirming she is taking two weeks off for ‘half term’.

Alison and Dermot, who co-host Friday’s show, will be sitting on the couch Monday morning in their absence and, given their experience, are strong contenders to take over Phil’s role permanently.

However, ITV have yet to confirm a permanent replacement, nor who will host the rest of the week.

Phillip Schofield announced on Saturday that he would be stepping down from hosting This Morning after 21 years amid his alleged feud with Holly Willoughby.

He said in his statement, “I have always taken pride in writing fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

“Throughout my entire TV career – including the very difficult last few days – I have always tried my best to be honorable and kind.”

Holly said: ‘It’s been over 13 amazing years presenting This Morning with Phil and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank him for all his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won’t feel the same without him.’

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Managing Director, Media and Entertainment said: ‘Phillip is without a doubt one of the best broadcasters of his generation and we thank him for his two decades of absolutely amazing television on the This Morning bank.

“This Morning was created by one of television’s best and most diligent teams, producing over 12 hours of live television each week.

“We look forward to continuing our relationship with Phillip, starting with the British Soap Awards in June and a brand new peak time series coming up.”