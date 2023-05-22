Austria: Ukraine Cannot Be Admitted To The EU Before The Balkan Countries

NNA -nbsp;Austrian Foreign Ministry chief Alexander Schallenberg has said the European Union should not make Ukraine a priority when it comes to joining the union, Welt reports.

ldquo;Ukraine will join the EU as soon as the conditions are met. hellip; There shouldnrsquo;t be a two-speed society,rdquo; he said.

According to Shallenberg, in Thessaloniki 20 years ago, the European Union promised the countries of South-Eastern Europe to join it. Therefore, the accession of Ukraine and Moldova ldquo;on the fast trackrdquo; will be fatal, since the countries of the Western Balkans ldquo;will remain on the sidelinesrdquo;.

Furthermore, he stressed that the West should continue to negotiate with Russia, as it is the EUrsquo;s largest geographical neighbor and largest nuclear power.

Earlier, it was reported that the European Union would not be able to simultaneously accept Ukraine and Turkey into its membership, as it was having economic difficulties.–agenciesnbsp;

