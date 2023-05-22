WHO: Don’t delay reforms to prepare for next pandemic

NNA – The head of the World Health Organization on Monday urged countries to carry out the reforms needed to prepare for the next pandemic and honour a previous commitment to boost financing for the U.N. health agency.

Speaking at the WHO#39;s annual health assembly weeks after ending the global emergency status for the COVID-19 pandemic, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was time to advance negotiations on preventing the next one.

quot;We cannot kick this can down the road,quot; WHO Director-General said in a major address to the agency#39;s member states, warning that the next pandemic was bound to quot;come knockingquot;.

quot;If we do not make the changes that must be made, then who will? And if we do not make them now, then when?quot; he said.

The 10-day annual World Health Assembly in Geneva, which coincides with the body#39;s 75th anniversary, is set to address global health challenges including future pandemics.–Reutersnbsp;

