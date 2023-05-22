Mon. May 22nd, 2023

    Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes Short-Term Ceasefire, Humanitarian Arrangements

    NNA – The Republic of Sudanrsquo;s Ministry of Foreign Affairsrsquo; Department of Communication and Spokesperson on Monday issued the following press statement:

    ldquo;The Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes the Short-Term Ceasefire and Humanitarian Arrangements signed, yesterday evening, 20 May 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which was mediated by Saudi Arabia and the United States of America.

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirms the Government of Sudan#39;s commitment to the Agreement and it fervently aspires for the agreement to fulfill its intended objectives and alleviate the profound anguish endured by the valiant Sudanese populace due to the imposition of war by the insurgent malitia.rdquo;

