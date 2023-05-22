Mon. May 22nd, 2023

    Twitter’s new CEO joked that it was ‘game on’ as Instagram reportedly works on a competitor, while other staff poked fun at rival’s outage

    Meta is working on a Twitter competitor called “P92” which could be released next month, per Bloomberg.
    Twitter’s new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, tweeted “Game on!” as more details emerged.
    And as Instagram suffered an outage, Elon Musk and his staff couldn’t help but comment.

    Instagram is reportedly working on a new competitor to Twitter, and employees of Elon Musk’s company aren’t shying away from the contest.

    Linda Yaccarino — who Musk confirmed as Twitter’s new CEO earlier this month — was the first to weigh in as more details emerged over the weekend.

    “Game on!” she tweeted, in response to a TechCrunch article summarizing leaked details about the app, set to be released this summer.

    Meta’s plans for a text-based app codenamed “P92” were first reported in March by Moneycontrol. It reported that users would log in with their Instagram details, and the app would use decentralized servers like Mastodon.

    “We believe there’s an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests,” Meta told Platformer at the time.

    Bloomberg reported Friday that celebrities and influencers are already testing the new app, and it could be released as soon as next month.

    —Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 22, 2023

    Several more Twitter staff, including Musk, then appeared to joke about Instagram’s major outage on Sunday night.

    More than 180,000 users reported problems with the app on DownDetector, peaking around 6:15 p.m. ET. A Meta spokesperson told Reuters it was due to a “technical issue.”

    Musk responded with fire emojis to a product designer who tweeted “you can post thirst pics on Twitter too.”

    Other Twitter employees called back to a viral tweet from the company’s official account when Meta’s platforms all went down in 2021. 

    A screenshot of that tweet, which received 3 million likes, was framed at Twitter’s headquarters as recently as November. It’s unclear if it’s still on display.

    One staffer quote-tweeted that post adding “resurfacing,” while another said: “Hello literally everyone, again.”

    “No one’s popping over to LinkedIn for a good time right now I’ll tell you that much,” another employee tweeted.

    Insider contacted Twitter for comment. The company responded with an automated message that didn’t address the inquiry.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

